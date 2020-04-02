The Trump administration has constantly cut funds to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Vice President Mike Pence had the gall to blame the CDC for the slow response to the pandemic.
Yes, the CDC could have been ahead of this, but let’s look at the real reason: Donald Trump’s “it’s a hoax” attitude and now, his hesitance to move forward. He is far more interested in being re-elected than the country’s health.
So Pence, once again, tries to cover for his boss while at the same time keeping his nose squarely up Trump’s rear.
William Robertson
High Point
What? Vice-president lickspittle? Insulting those who actually serve the public rather than exploit, abuse, steal from them? That's shocking coming from the Trump cabal. They are all so pure, patriotic and their efforts for fellow Americans unimpeachable. (Ha. Did you see what I did there Greg, Frances, Myles, Zip Code? I used a big word that has a double meaning for IQ45. Unimpeachable. He was impeached. Pretty funny, right?)
sweetie peetie youre keeping your nose squarely up hillary's rear. pretty gross, right?
