The Trump administration has constantly cut funds to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Vice President Mike Pence had the gall to blame the CDC for the slow response to the pandemic.

Yes, the CDC could have been ahead of this, but let’s look at the real reason: Donald Trump’s “it’s a hoax” attitude and now, his hesitance to move forward. He is far more interested in being re-elected than the country’s health.

So Pence, once again, tries to cover for his boss while at the same time keeping his nose squarely up Trump’s rear.

William Robertson

High Point

