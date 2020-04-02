In the next economic stimulus package, rather than reinstating corporate tax breaks for business lunches or subsidizing cruise lines — both proposals floated by the Trump administration — I suggest we pay off the student loan debt for all medical personnel.
They make up a dedicated, under-protected and increasingly overworked human line standing between us and COVID-19, and we owe them everything. And, while we’re at it, why don’t we reverse the last round of Republican tax breaks for the rich and stop construction on Trump’s border wall (yes, that’s still going on — even during the pandemic) and instead finally put an end to childhood poverty and hunger in this country?
Like all great crises, this pandemic is giving us the chance to re-examine our priorities. Let’s get it right this time.
Christina Peterson
Greensboro
