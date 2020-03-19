This letter is kind advice for the frequent-flier Trump haters like Gary Parker, Lynn Bennett and Dan Flak, who continue during this national emergency to churn out their Trump-hating letters. Take a pause.
Yes, mistakes have been made, but life for all of us has changed on an almost daily basis.
Everyone, including international, federal and state governments, are learning as we go with this virus. Did any of you predict a month ago that:
- March Madness would be canceled?
- It would be nearly impossible to buy toilet paper?
- Or it would be illegal to eat in a restaurant or attend a church service with more than 100 people?
Members of our federal and state governments are actually working together to protect our people and economy.
Govs. Gavin Newsome and Andrew Cuomo have been complimentary of the administrations efforts.
At least something positive has come out of this mess.
So please, take a pause, reflect on the gifts you have, spend time with family, help a neighbor in need, and pull for the United States and the world. There will be plenty of time for your Trump-hating letters before the election.
Tom Imbus
Browns Summit
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.