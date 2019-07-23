One has to wonder how Sen. Rand Paul (and Sen. Mitch McConnell) could have justified voting for a $1.5 trillion Trump tax cut package, with 83% of the benefits going to the top 1%. Kentucky has the seventh-highest poverty rate in the country. It ranks second in financial dependence on the federal government. For every dollar that the state of Kentucky pays in federal taxes, it receives $2.61 in return.
By contrast, for every dollar that New York state paid in federal taxes for 2017, it received $0.90 in benefits. New York is one of only ten donor states, meaning New York pays more to the Federal government than they receive back, effectively supporting states like Kentucky.
And now, when New York’s disabled 9/11 first responders, dying of cancers brought on by their work at Ground Zero, ask for continued funding of the 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund, Sen. Paul blocked the bill, insisting that on reciprocal cuts to offset the funding. Before becoming a senator Paul was a practicing physician. That a physician would inflict additional suffering on the dying for the pretense of fiscal responsibility is incomprehensible.
Jane Kraemer
High Point