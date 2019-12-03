Danby House (copy)

Employees at Danby House, at 3150 Burke Mill Road in Winston-Salem, subjected residents to a “fight club” seemingly for their own amusement.

 Walt Unks/BH Media

Recently employees of the Danby House assisted-living and memory-care facility in Winston-Salem were arrested in October for abusing patients. According to reports from WLOS TV, other Affinity Living LLC facilities in Charlotte and Hickory are being reviewed by state officials for possible abuse violations.

What caused this abuse in a place entrusted to care for the frail and vulnerable? Affinity Living LLC, Danby House’s parent company, after the arrest stated that “the group has a zero-tolerance policy for those in its care and has made changes to it vetting process for all new and existing employees.” Affinity failed. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and county social services, which are both responsible for ensuring resident safety, failed.

Why should everyone care? Statistics indicate 6 out of 10 of us will need care outside our home as we age.

What can be done? First, call your elected state Senate and House members request they begin supporting compliance with current regulations by budgeting for enough N.C. Adult Protective Services trained regulatory staff. Second, learn more about elder abuse statewide, by looking up “Friends of Residents in Long Term Care” at https://forltc.org, a citizen advocacy group.

Jim Wikle

