I would like to respond to the letter from Melanie Rodenbough on Sunday, July 12 (“Here’s what white privilege did for me”).

I could be wrong, but I know of no person who gets to choose his or her race prior to birth.

Second, this is 2020, not 1920. Everyone I know agrees there were many terrible things perpetrated against Black people in the past. That also applied to many other minorities, including the Jews and Irish, who are predominantly white.

I am a little confused, however, because Rodenbough indicated that Black people were denied admittance to her Children’s Home, but she had Black classmates who were all denied scholarships in her integrated school. As for the G.I. Bill, although all benefits were not that same for Black and white veterans in the beginning, all veterans were and are eligible. As a veteran on the G.I. Bill, I couldn’t get into Harvard, Yale, Duke or many other colleges, but I didn’t feel denied.

Our country has come a long way in race relations the past 50 years. Yes, we have a long way to go, but living in the past will not get us there.

Jim Turnage

Greensboro

Tags

Load comments