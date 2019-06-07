As regards the partisan school board issue:
Many Republicans believe that the Democratic Party has an anti-American agenda, and that its teachers indoctrinate our children to be anti-capitalism, anti-patriotism and even anti-Christianity.
The long-term results of this indoctrination are increasingly clear as we approach the 2020 election. Some Democratic candidates are now brazenly socialist, and the rest are determined to bury America in debt as the welfare state grows.
The purpose of a partisan school board is to assist in identifying and avoiding further indoctrination.
Richard Merlo
Elkin