CNN broadcast a young African American male describing what he must do to and how to behave if stopped by a white policeman. It was a repeat of the humiliating things African Americans had to do in the 1930s for Southern sheriffs, just to survive. It reveals the still-cosmetic achievement of placing African Americans in law enforcement.
Officer Derek Chauvin’s expression revealed his lack of concern that he might be killing George Floyd and for any possible punishment. At least one African American policeman and four other white police officers stood by doing nothing. Regardless of rank, they should have told Chauvin to get off the subdued suspect and to place him in a squad car. If he refused, they should have forced him to do so and reported him to Internal Affairs. Nazi-era documentaries depict German police doing the same thing to Jews.
This sort of thing happens repeatedly and must stop. The first thing is for African American and white officers to not allow it to happen and for law enforcement administrations to punish racist officers like Chauvin. Thank goodness there are bodycams and private citizens courageous enough to record such crimes.
Eugene Pfaff
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.