For all of the decision makers out there who are sitting around and trying to determine the future for our public school children, I have a message: Parents are exhausted. We do not support extended school years.
We do not support reopening school during the summer.
We do not support longer school days for next year because a pandemic forced closures.
We want to return to our role as parents. We want to have a relationship with a teacher; we do not want to be the teacher.
The sooner that Dr. Sharon Contreras, Guilford County Board of Education members and the Guilford County commissioners accept this, the better. Then we would all be able to come together to figure out how to move forward. Parents are exhausted. No group wants kids back in school more than we do. But no group wants to be heard more than we do either.
Donna Ward
Greensboro
