A recent News & Record headline caught my attention. It read, “7 Guilford schools cited for low scores.” The article explained that if the scores didn’t improve, the schools would be taken over by an outside agency. I contend that the article should have sounded more like this:
“Seven Guilford schools have been cited for parental apathy. The test scores at these schools have dropped due to the poor performance of these parents. The parents have routinely ignored their children’s education, didn’t read to them when they were young and don’t encourage them to read now that they are a little bit older. These parents often angrily side with the child and against the teachers when contacted by school officials concerning behavioral and educational issues. If the apathy doesn’t dissipate, an outside agency will be brought in to direct parents on proper child rearing techniques.”
It is time to stop blaming the teachers and the schools for the problems that started and are perpetuated at home.
Frank Hall
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Oh, but Frank, that wouldn’t be politically correct.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.