A recent News & Record headline caught my attention. It read, “7 Guilford schools cited for low scores.” The article explained that if the scores didn’t improve, the schools would be taken over by an outside agency. I contend that the article should have sounded more like this:

“Seven Guilford schools have been cited for parental apathy. The test scores at these schools have dropped due to the poor performance of these parents. The parents have routinely ignored their children’s education, didn’t read to them when they were young and don’t encourage them to read now that they are a little bit older. These parents often angrily side with the child and against the teachers when contacted by school officials concerning behavioral and educational issues. If the apathy doesn’t dissipate, an outside agency will be brought in to direct parents on proper child rearing techniques.”

It is time to stop blaming the teachers and the schools for the problems that started and are perpetuated at home.

Frank Hall

Greensboro

