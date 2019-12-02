When I was younger, I worked a couple of elections as an ‘’Election Day specialist.” I was bothered that the voting machine didn’t leave a ‘’paper trail.”
One election our count at the end of the night was off by one. The books showed that a certain number of people voted, but the computer count was one higher. A computer recount was done a couple of times but it kept giving out the same number. There were no paper ballots to count, just the word of the computer. I don’t remember how this was resolved, if it was.
Computers can be hacked. All voting machines should leave a paper trail or we should just vote with hand-marked ballots.
Chuck Mann
Greensboro
