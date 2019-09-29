Voting Machines (copy)

Gary Owens, an early voting site supervisor with the Guilford County Board of Elections, checks on touch-screen voting machines and updates them before early voting in 2016. 

 PHOTOS BY Lynn Hey/News & Record

In 1972 I was thrilled to vote in the presidential election. I clearly remember going into a little booth, behind a curtain and marking my ballot by hand.

It never occurred to me, as I placed the ballot in the box, that there was any danger that my vote would be changed or not counted.

Flash forward to my first encounter with a touch-screen voting machine.

I dutifully touched my choices and, again, had not doubt that my vote was secure.

That has changed. We know from multiple sources that voting machines can be hacked, that there are glitches and that we can no longer consider our votes SECURE.

It is the responsibility of the Guilford County Board of Elections to assure the voters that our votes, when made in good faith, remain unchanged and duly counted.

We know the machines cannot be dependable for this because we know that people outside our county and country are working against the security.

It is a no-brainer to keep the voting secure within the county. I urge the Board of Elections to move our county back to hand-marked ballots and to real voting security.

Anne Parlier

Greensboro

Make sure you never miss our editorials, letters to the editor and columnists. We’ll deliver the News & Record's Opinion page straight to your inbox.

Tags

Load comments