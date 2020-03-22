You know, I sit here and it’s simply amazing to me.
The collective minds that allow fear into their daily lives, and follow the crowds, so to speak, without using their own minds to think through their panic modes, and realize, there are people who actually need to go and get groceries.
The masses are basically selfish. Those who really need to go out and get things can’t due to many who hoard — greedy baby-adults who can’t sit down and plan and think before they act.
Thanks! I will be fine, but you run around, run into other people in the stores, and cause chaos for others.
In time, this will certainly blow over.
How about putting your minds to good use instead of panic shopping?
Sarah Ayers
Kernersville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.