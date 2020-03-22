Really? Why?

Sane humans, created by God, do not take away from others who are in real need of daily supplies.

It hasn’t snowed. China hasn’t attacked yet (or have they?).

The coronavirus does not give you diarrhea. Coughing, wheezing and fever are the symptoms.

This is not about getting all you can. Think of the families with children and sick folk, etc., before you wipe out all the necessities that others need in your self-absorbed panic of doom.

The majority of citizens in our great USA know better ... shouldn’t you?

Gail Higley

Archdale

