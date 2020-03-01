I am discouraged by the growing number of panhandlers in Greensboro who are presumably using their dogs to tug at the heartstrings of drivers.
I hate to see these dogs obediently sitting on the side of busy roads in the rain, sun or snow.
Their owners apparently have money to buy them sweaters, treats and food (I’ve not yet seen one malnourished dog), but apparently don’t have money to support their own needs, such as food and shelter.
Why not do the caring and compassionate thing by surrendering your dog to an animal shelter or rescue agency?
I am very excited to hear that Guilford County just appropriated $12.5 million to build a much-needed, brand-new animal shelter in our community. Hopefully, pet owners who are no longer able to care for their beloved pets will feel more confident surrendering their dogs or cats to the shelter.
If you can’t afford your own basic needs, give your dog to a place that can provide it with appropriate care. If you are using your dog to cajole drivers into giving you money, then shame on you.
Jamie Bryant
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.