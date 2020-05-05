The pandemic has devastated graduate students as colleges are closed, jobs are cut and research is halted. This has left students pondering their futures with increased risk of food insecurity.
Even before the pandemic, I often asked myself, as an undergraduate and now a graduate student, “Do I pay for groceries or rent this week?”
Rent always took priority, and I would fall into the welcoming arms of my local food bank.
As many students struggle to meet their basic needs, grocery hoarding continues to stifle the availability of items many students rely on. Here are three ways you can help students in need: Students: Pressure your universities to tackle food insecurity for graduate students. An excellent example is Greensboro Graduate Student Association at UNCG that organized a fundraising initiative to help students purchase food and pressured the university to assist in their efforts. So far, they have distributed $25 gift cards to more than 150 graduate students.
Community members: 1) Only buy what you need and avoid purchasing bulk items that are eligible for food stamp benefits that students in need use; and 2) alternatively, help students by donating food to your local food pantries.
Megan Damico
Greensboro
The writer is a Ph.D. student in biology at UNCG.
