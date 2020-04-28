Regarding the article by Pennsylvania state Rep. Mike Jones on reopening the states (April 26): I cringed as he politicized the pandemic. The pandemic is neither Republican nor Democrat. It cannot be compared to a World War, as he did. He also pits politicians against scientists and doctors, who are trying to explain what a pandemic virus is and how it spreads. No one is surrendering power to scientists.
I would much rather listen to the experts than people like Jones, who is making the pandemic a divisive issue. Of course we have rights, but common sense should prevail.
Gail White
Browns Summit
