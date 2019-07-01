While on our annual Quaker-sponsored service-learning trip to Palestine and Israel, I’ve heard many responses to the recently concluded “Peace to Prosperity” Economic Workshop the Trump administration sponsored in Bahrain.
The parameters of the “Deal of the Century” have been categorically rejected by both Palestinian civil and political society.
In response, many will repeat the old myth, “There go the Palestinians; they never miss an opportunity to miss an opportunity.”
And that statement will be as wrong now as it has been in the past.
I wish people could walk among the people we do daily during our visit and hear the “Arab street” laugh at the ridiculousness of the “Peace to Prosperity” proposal and say, “We can’t be bought for money.”
I wonder if more people might understand the wholesale rejection of the “peace plan” if they put it in terms of the civil rights struggle in the United States during the 1950s and ’60s.
Suppose the struggle of black Americans for an end to segregation, the denial of voting rights and other affronts to their human dignity and legal rights was met with an economic plan that kept segregation in place, kept ballot-box access limited, and maintained their second-class citizenship.
“Here’s a wad of money, but it will be administered by the white-supremacist power structure already in place — and you have to forfeit your claims for equal rights.”
How do you think people would have responded?
Max Carter
Greensboro