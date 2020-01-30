If a person sought escape from an abusive relationship, only a few misguided people would tell them they were “sad and pathetic” for accepting ongoing abusive demands as a condition for staying in that relationship. Yet that is what Jared Kushner told Palestinians recently when they rejected the “peace plan” dictated to them by the Trump and Netanyahu administrations. While there is certainly much to criticize in the Palestinian government — as there is also in the governments of the U.S. and Israel — the Palestinian people I know are anything but “sad and pathetic.”
They are strong, resilient and creative, and have the “long patience” to find a far better outcome for their situation than the sad and pathetic offering of the “deal of the century.”
Max L. Carter
Greensboro
So Max Carter there is no doubt that "the Palestinian people you know are anything but sad and pathetic.” You have always spoken highly of the palestinian people that you do know in your many letters and columns in the news&record. Unfortunately the ones you dont know are the ones in charge.
