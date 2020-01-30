If a person sought escape from an abusive relationship, only a few misguided people would tell them they were “sad and pathetic” for accepting ongoing abusive demands as a condition for staying in that relationship. Yet that is what Jared Kushner told Palestinians recently when they rejected the “peace plan” dictated to them by the Trump and Netanyahu administrations. While there is certainly much to criticize in the Palestinian government — as there is also in the governments of the U.S. and Israel — the Palestinian people I know are anything but “sad and pathetic.”

They are strong, resilient and creative, and have the “long patience” to find a far better outcome for their situation than the sad and pathetic offering of the “deal of the century.”

Max L. Carter

Greensboro

Tags

Load comments