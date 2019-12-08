“President Trump has a young son named Barron. Because the president is not a king, he cannot make him a baron.”
Not too funny, but not nasty.
Stanford law professor Pamela Karlan told that joke at Wednesday’s impeachment inquiry hearing; but she did not refer to Barron’s looks, as many others did in the 1990s about Chelsea Clinton’s looks. Rush Limbaugh and “Saturday Night Live” both mocked her appearance.
In contrast to the joke above, those comments were truly nasty, but I heard no Republican outrage.
Also, Chelsea Clinton is portrayed in the 1996 film “Beavis and Butt-Head Do America,” wherein Butt-Head flirts with her at the White House.
I wouldn’t think she wanted to be associated with the B&B characters. However, I don’t remember any Republican outrage.
What about this terrible joke? John McCain at a fundraising dinner in 1998, began this joke, “Do you know why Chelsea Clinton is so ugly.”
I won’t finish it, because it is disgusting on several levels.
Where was the Republican outrage about another joke about this attractive young lady?
The Republicans are making an issue over nothing, and by doing so they are exposing their hypocrisy.
Harvey Herman
Greensboro
