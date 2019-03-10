Regarding Mark Gibb Sunday article (“Why no respect for teachers?” March 3):
Teachers are not being shown respect they deserve.
My dad’s school in the 1920s was close enough to all students so that only one bus was needed. The teacher ruled the classroom. Outside the classroom, she contributed to community harmony.
She taught the same students for at least three years.
My dad had beautiful cursive writing and much better command of math than me. The very local (walking distance) community hired the teachers and gave them total power.
If we could go back to that model, kids would not feel so much like numbers; parents could participate easily. Things that do nothing to educate could be eliminated.
The latest technology could bring the most engaging experts into a virtual classroom. Kids could walk home if necessary without crossing street.
Danny Whitfield
Greensboro