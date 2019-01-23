I appreciate the research and compassion that Anna Fesmire and Sue Stinson put into their Jan. 15 Counterpoint entitled “Making the poor pay fees makes no cents.”
I am in disbelief that we are still enforcing laws akin to debtors’ prison. Money shouldn’t matter in our justice system; however, we all know that it does, particularly in hiring the best defense attorneys that money can buy.
Buying your way out of jail because of fees and penalties is patently wrong, especially when the burden falls on those who can’t afford the fees. They need a break in life, not another obstacle. This is something we can change and should.
A more just system is in all of our interests.
Lynn Ritchy
Greensboro