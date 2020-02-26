Global warming is the beginning of the end; the cause is man.
Man has become a cancer on the Earth and if we do not change our ways we will not be able to undo what we have done.
The effects are now happening faster than was initially anticipated and are beginning to snowball. If man does not get the dollar signs out of his eyes, start seeing what is really important, and make the hard changes that need to be made, he will be sorry.
We can do without the dollar. Everything will be just fine with out it.
Mother Nature is going to react. The conditions that man is creating will help her do just that.
And America is leading the way. Shame on us.
I’m sure we will not be the first race to destroy its own planet.
We could be one of the races that saved itself if we get serious about it.
Unfortunately I do not think man is intelligent enough to conquer his greed.
Oh well. Maybe next time.
Alton Wheeler
Greensboro
