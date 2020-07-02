Thank God Gov. Cooper has a backbone and the moral compass to do what is in the best interest of the citizens of North Carolina.
When pressured to give in to President Trump’s demands to hold the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, without restrictions, he said no. He could not guarantee that COVID-19 would be under control by August and therefore, could not agree to such an egotistical and dangerous demand.
Now the citizens of Florida are wondering what Gov. Ron DeSantis was thinking when he asked to have the convention held in Jacksonville. Thousands of conventioneers from throughout the country, arriving via air, traveling throughout the city, county and state, will undoubtedly add to the COVID-19 crisis already taking place there.
While Cooper was fighting the Republican-led N.C. legislature and vetoing its bill to open bars, DiSantis caved to Trump and ignored the advice of his own statewide health care specialist and opened up. Now he and Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas are backpedaling and closing bars as COVID-19 spikes in their states and takes lives. This is the result of putting politics and money ahead of what is best for their constituents.
So, thanks, Gov. Cooper, for standing up to the pressure and listening to science and common sense to do what is best for us.
James Guidone
Greensboro
