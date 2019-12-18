Foreman: “Your honor, we find the defendant not guilty on all charges.”
Judge: “Can you at least wait until I start the trial?”
Dan Flak
Greensboro
Your honor, we must impeach this man, we do not like him, and he might get re-elected.Besides, the people who voted for him are just stupid rubes who do not understand politics like we Democrats.
