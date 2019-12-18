Sen. Graham

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham has said he is "not trying to pretend to be a fair juror" in President Trump's impeachment trial.

 Rahmat Gul

Foreman: “Your honor, we find the defendant not guilty on all charges.”

Judge: “Can you at least wait until I start the trial?”

Dan Flak

Greensboro

