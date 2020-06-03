“I can’t breathe.”

Can we put the coronavirus mask to another good use? Yes, we can!

Take a magic marker and print “I CAN’T BREATHE” on the masks which we are now wearing to protect our health. This will improve our mental health and spiritual health as well. It will also remind us of George Floyd’s last words: “I can’t breathe.”

We all need to breathe regardless of race, color or nationality. Whether you are working, grocery shopping, worshiping, traveling, peacefully marching, or walking in your neighborhood, remember to: Wear it. Share it. Live it.

These words “I can’t breathe” cover two enormous world events.

Carol H. Campbell

Greensboro

