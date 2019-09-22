There is a great quote from George Orwell’s novel, “Animal Farm”: “All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others.” It’s expressing his dislike of communism in Russia under Stalin.
Under our Constitution, the powers of the government are divided into three co-equal branches: legislative, executive and judicial. This has worked well for more than 200 years. However, under our current president, I see an eroding of this splendid notion. The executive branch has become more equal than the others.
For example:
1. Congress, beginning with the House of Representatives, has the “power of the purse.” However, by declaring an emergency, the president can do anything he wants with money passed by Congress. Recently, he diverted money from the military budget to build his wall.
2. A whistle blower’s “urgent concern” complaint required notification of congressional oversight committees. A Trump appointee has refused to share details of the complaint with the committees, even though the law, passed by Congress, has no exceptions. Apparently, the complaint puts Trump in a bad light, so the appointee feels free to ignore the law.
We should return to the original intent of the Constitution after 2020.
Harvey Herman
Greensboro
