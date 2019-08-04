In the 1980s and 1990s we became like Camelot, where “knights” all over the world got together to fight and conquer our greatest adversary of all times.
I heard about the thinning of the ozone layer and worried because I knew it absorbed much of the sun’s harmful UV rays. But unless you lived somewhere like Chile — which was located within the growing hole in the ozone — you really didn’t feel any effects. For most people it was obscure and unreal. We had pumped chlorofluorocarbons, or CFC’s, into the atmosphere through chemicals used in dry cleaning, old refrigerators and aerosol sprays.
On an economic basis alone this seemed to be an insurmountable situation. Yet, in 1987 most of the countries in the world signed a global treaty that phased out these destructive chemicals. The ozone hole is healing and scientists feel it will be fully healed by the turn of the century.
Now here we are in 2019 and the world has been warming. Since the Industrial Revolution we have released so much CO² into the atmosphere that the results are becoming cataclysmic. This time we are all experiencing rising oceans, super storms, fires, burning temperatures or droughts.
Where are the knights now?
Toni Lindahl
McLeansville