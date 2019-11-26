The case for impeachment ...
We all have opinions on this topic. Let’s look at the facts:
- The Russians did intervene in the 2016 elections.
- Donald Trump did promote the false Russian conspiracy theory blaming Ukraine.
- Donald Trump did attempt to extort Ukraine in order to damage his perceived opponent in the next election. Those efforts had a direct negative effect on our national security and cost the lives of our allies.
- This is not the first time Mr. Trump has committed some untoward, indefensible or self-serving act. It will not be the last.
If you or I were to do something regrettable, we would feel guilty and be concerned about the consequences. We would determine not to do it again.
When Donald Trump sees no drastic consequences for his behavior, he learns something different: “I got away with it. I’ll do something worse next time and no one will stop me.” We cannot afford to let this slide.
He has no conscience; he has no shame; and he has never suffered any lasting consequences for his vile behaviors.
Ask your legislators how they would react to someone not of their party in this situation. Tell them then to do that.
Diane Ilardi
Jamestown
