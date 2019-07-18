In regard to Taft Wireback’s article, “Cone exec roils State Health Plan controversy with blunt email” (July 11):
Cone CEO Terry Akin has urged patients affected to contact their state representative to voice their disappointment. Fine, but how do I contact Cone? They’re an equal party to this disaster and as such bear portion of the responsibility for it.
The impacts of this will have very real consequences on the overall health and well-being of many Greensboro residents and their families, not to mention their finances. In other statements Cone has encouraged state employees to look at their spouse or partner’s plan” as an alternative to staying enrolled in the State Health Plan; regrettably that won’t be an option for everybody.
People who stay on the plan, for whatever reason, will effectively be left without convenient and affordable options for care, especially for inpatient or emergency services. As an entity that it supposed to be a steward of the community, it would be nice to see Cone at least acknowledge this. As for me, a current enrollee of the plan and resident of Greensboro, I’m inclined to take my care elsewhere.
Robert Wallace
Greensboro