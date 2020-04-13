I agree with John Parson’s letter (N&R, April 9) that the daily briefings on the pandemic are transparent. It is abundantly clear that every material misstatement of fact and outright lie is done for the purpose of making Don the Con look better and assign blame elsewhere.
For example, when asked about testing, he stated that we have the best testing program in the world. In reality, we have tested less than 1% of the population, so we don’t really know how many people are infected and may be capable of infecting others despite being asymptomatic. This is not just a minor slip of the tongue, but an intentional misstatement which has dire consequences. The opening of the economy with very limited testing, which Trump has hinted will occur early next month, will be catastrophic.
Further, Mr. Parson, since you castigated Barack Obama for the 12,000 people who died from swine flu in 2009 in a letter to the editor two weeks ago, I assume you will write harshly about the Trump administration presiding over the death of at least 60,000 Americans. Actually, you’ll probably write about Trump being the greatest war leader we ever had.
L. F. Rappaport
Greensboro
