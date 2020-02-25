In defense of Jimmy Carter — as if he needed any:
He was the only president to never send troops into another country. He signed the longest-standing peace agreement in the Middle East with the Camp David Accords.
He helped curb inflation by naming Paul Volcker to the Federal Reserve and raised interest rates even though this was unpopular but necessary. He deregulated the airlines, trucking industry, oil industry and railroads.
He instituted many initiatives to ween the United States off of foreign energy dependence.
He championed human rights and health not only in the U.S. but worldwide.
He sealed the deal with China that Nixon promoted but could not close.
He started the unraveling of the Soviet Union by introducing intermediate-range missiles into Europe and promoting human rights.
He was a principled man who put the U.S., its citizens and the desire to do the right and necessary things above party and his reelection.
Trump or Carter? No choice for me.
Reelect Jimmy Carter. Just think: At the present rate of growth, if Trump is elected two more times he will equal Carter’s four-year job growth rate of 10.9%.
Bob Martin
Greensboro
