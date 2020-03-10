Gir's arrest (copy)

Orlando police officer Dennis Turner leads a 6-year-old girl away in handcuffs after her arrest for kicking and punching staff at her school. 

 Orlando Police Department/Orlando Sentinel via the The Associated Press.

Have you seen the online video of the 6-year-old girl begging an Orlando, Fla., police officer not to arrest her?

Officer Dennis Turner handcuffed and arrested Kaia Rolles because she threw a tantrum and kicked a school staff member. Kaia begged for a second chance, and begged school staff members for help. She didn’t get any.

Turner was eventually fired but not for arresting a 6-year-old. He was fired because he didn’t get permission for the arrest from his watch commander.

And get this: Officer Turner had arrested a 6-year-old boy at another school on the same day. Apparently he did get permission for that arrest.

Six-year-olds shouldn’t be arrested for throwing tantrums.

I think that it is time to remove police officers from our schools.

Chuck Mann

Greensboro

