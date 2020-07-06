Regarding Leonard Pitts Jr.’s column in today’s paper (July 3): I take offense in his stating that Trump supporters cannot support the United States at the same time.
Racist comments glare throughout this column, as usual, and I am probably one of the least racist people Mr. Pitts would ever meet. I am first an American and in that stance I was taught when I was raised that you support presidents, even the ones for whom you did not vote.
That position of power is not a transparent one, as many think it should be. We do not need to know the workings behind every decision, for we are a naturally biased population.
We all are aware that Trump is blunt, a blowhard and crude — that he tweets inappropriately and too often. And we agree that if he could just close his Twitter account and do his job as a businessman and continue on his path to completing his campaign promises, the overall opinion of him and the uplifting of our country may be improved.
He was not “hired” as a politician; it is obvious he is not as charismatic and duplicitous as some of our longstanding leaders. But to say that his supporters do not support America?
No, Mr. Pitts. You have definitely crossed the line.
Gwynne Donohue
Greensboro
