Gen. Suleimani’s assassination was justified — he had “blood on his hands.” This idea, parroted by pundits, politicians and writers of letters to the editor (who can’t seem to summon up an original thought on the matter), means “to have responsibility for someone’s death.”

Surprise! That’s a general’s job. Generals command armies; armies kill people. (You thought armies were formed for humanitarian purposes?)

Notable American generals who have or had blood on their hands include Petraeus, McChrystal, Westmoreland, MacArthur, Eisenhower, Pershing, Grant, Lee and Washington.

So Suleimani was just doing his job. But, unlike the American good guys listed above, he was a bad guy because he had American blood on his hands (no matter that those Americans were ready to have Irani blood on their hands). The blood on the good guys’ hands is OK because it was Afghani, Iraqi, Vietnamese, Japanese, Korean, Italian, German, French and British. (In a few cases it was American — Confederate, Union and Native — but c’est la guerre!)

Additionally, most, if not all, U.S. presidents to date have or had blood on their hands.

Want to limit bloodshed? Have these boys lay down their swords and shields and study war no more.

Kim Carlyle

Greensboro

