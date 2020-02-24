Now to these pages, on Feb. 21, came Robert Goodman (letter), newly self-appointed presidential scholar, telling us how President Barack Obama was the worst president in U.S. history and also, yes, that Donald Trump is the best president we have ever had.
I found Goodman’s arguments hollow, lacking in credible evidence and completely contrary to the informed opinions of 200 actual presidential scholars who rated President Obama in the top seven of all U.S. presidents and rated Trump dead last as the worst in U.S. history.
I found it even more incredible that the N&R would print such a letter.
Joseph Saldarini
Greensboro
