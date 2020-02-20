This letter is specifically for Trump-haters who dominate the editorials and letters to the N&R.
Most anti-Trump letter writers dislike his personality, his method of getting results and accusations that he is a liar.
What Trump-haters leave out is accomplishments, which in my lifetime, are among the most positive of any president.
The stock market has been the best that I can remember in years. Almost 4 million jobs created, more Americans employed then ever recorded in history, new unemployment claims hitting a 49-year low. Median household income hitting highest level ever recorded. African American, Hispanic Americans and Asian American unemployment hitting historic lows. Almost 3.9 million Americans have been lifted off food stamps since Trump’s election.
There are many more positives, but hopefully the message is clear.
Please, please do not think that Obama was responsible for any of this. Obama increased the national debt more than all prior presidents combined, he wanted as many on food stamps/welfare to get their votes.
His only accomplishment was moving Jimmy Carter from the worst president in the last 50 years to the second-worst. Jimmy Carter is happy.
Robert Goodman
High Point
