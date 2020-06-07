I was channel-surfing this afternoon and came across former President Obama’s 15-minute address to the nation. I listened as he talked about the COVID-19 pandemic and the protesters, both past and present. He made me feel calm for the first time since this quarantine and demonstrations started.

I guess I was waiting for our present president to make a speech to the nation about these two things and assure us that we all will be OK. I want to thank President Obama for stepping up to reassure that we, the American people, will be OK. But, more importantly, telling us what we can do to make that happen.

Karen Fiumara

Greensboro

