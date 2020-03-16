Before the COVID-19 crisis crashed into our daily lives, you may have recognized the value in having a health professional available to students during their school day.
The school nurse is that professional.
Nurses keep students healthy, in their classes, ready to learn. With or without pandemics, school nurses teach prevention, identify illness and ensure that students who need more care will have it.
When available, nurses are a trusted source of information and reassurance, both more critical than ever to calming the mounting fears of anxious students.
Project ONE advocates for timely increases in the number of school nurses. Now an urgent need, Guilford County has fewer than half of the number recommended.
And while new positions were added in two of the past three years, in 2019, no new positions received funding.
Now, in the midst of this public health crisis, we have an opportunity to right the ship.
Contact the county commissioners. Urge that they provide proper funding for public health.
Ask them to approve the health director’s budget requests, especially those that would give us more school nurse positions. Our children deserve well-paid teachers, and safe and secure buildings.
They also need a nurse in every school.
Robin Lane
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.