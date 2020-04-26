Virus Outbreak Trump (copy)

President Donald Trump listens as Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House on April 20 in Washington.

 Patrick Semansky/The Associated Press

Tom Kirkman claims (letter, April 21) that Donald Trump was “out in front on pandemic” because he signed some executive order last year.

Additionally, we hear daily from the president how great of a job he did because he limited some travel from China.

However, we can all read line graphs showing instead that the United States has had one of the worst responses on the globe to the virus: 44,000 people have died and the number will likely surpass 60,000 deaths.

I’m going to go out on a limb to say that the Trump administration did a horrendous job battling the pandemic: scuttling Obama’s pandemic team, removing Centers for Disease Control and Prevention personnel from China last year, claiming we’d soon be at zero cases, suggesting the warm weather would kill the pandemic and failing to not enforce the Defense Production Act to produce PPEs.

And today the administration still hasn’t offered adequate testing so Americans can feel safe returning to our former lives.

The circus continues as one day Trump touts social distancing and the following day applauds armed protesters who defy his own solutions to beat the pandemic.

Trump has been a terrible president. His incompetent and negligent response to COVID-19 will be the nail in his presidential coffin.

Bob Lowe

Greensboro

