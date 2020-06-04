This cannot be a time to be silent. The brutal killing of George Floyd has made visible the injustices that are present in virtually all aspects of this society, from health care disparities to environmental racism.

Systemic racism is a poison in our country that is motivating a call for change that would acknowledge the humanity of us all. But let us not be deceived by those who, in the name of calm, would use this time to further militarize the police or squash our right to expose injustice.

Kay Doost

Greensboro

Load comments