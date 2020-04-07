Dear Greensboro:

Whatever your political persuasion, now is not the time to waste on anger and name-calling. We have an intruder (COVID-19) who feeds on misinformation, disorganization and wishful thinking. Our weapons are scientific research, kindness and reason.

As the going gets tough — and it will be dispiriting to watch our neighbors suffer and our finances wither — we cannot give up. We can never give up our humanity. We must stick together and help our whole community.

Kurt Lauenstein

Greensboro

Tags

Load comments