Dear Greensboro:
Whatever your political persuasion, now is not the time to waste on anger and name-calling. We have an intruder (COVID-19) who feeds on misinformation, disorganization and wishful thinking. Our weapons are scientific research, kindness and reason.
As the going gets tough — and it will be dispiriting to watch our neighbors suffer and our finances wither — we cannot give up. We can never give up our humanity. We must stick together and help our whole community.
Kurt Lauenstein
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
but america was never that great. this is from left field.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.