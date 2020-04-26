As one who spends his professional life as a helper, I have been going back to my training lately. There is so much that is unknown and uncertain right now.
My training says when the rug of normal has been yanked away, one is left in the “fight or flight” mode of response. In order to ease this response I have to remember some simple truths:
1. Everyone is feeling the same way. This is the reality we are living in.
2. Everyone is doing his or her best — even if their best is to be angry right now. That is because everyone is scared and feeling out of control.
3. The only power I really have is my response. If I let the anxiety lead to fear, then I will respond with anger.
Anger only leads to more anger and more fear.
To let go of this anger I go back to the playground of childhood. We are all here. We are all trying our best. No one has it right.
Remembering I am not alone is the first step in finding some calm in this storm. The storm will pass and we can have recess
Jack Register
Greensboro
