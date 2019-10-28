12_lh_Marker 052515.jpg (copy)

Signe Waller Foxworth and her husband were at Morningside Homes when the Greensboro Massacre happened on Nov. 3, 1979. She survived but her husband, Dr. Jim Waller, was one of the people killed that day. She stands beside the historical marker dedicated on Sunday, May 24, 2015, in Greensboro. 

 LYNN HEY/News & Record

NO! The Greensboro Massacre was not a “shootout.” That false depiction, stated in your headline of Oct. 24, was discredited years ago during the wrongful death lawsuit and by the Truth and Reconciliation report. NO!

The organizers were not just “killed during the shootings.” Those five leaders were assassinated by Klansmen who were never brought to justice. The police were not present at the legally permitted rally though they knew the location and the Klan plan for violence in advance. Tell the truth, get it right and cancel my subscription.

The Rev. Karen Day

Greensboro

