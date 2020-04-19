On April 22. Earth Day marks its 50th anniversary!
Unfortunately, scheduled activities have been suspended, canceled or gone virtual this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Earth Day celebrations increase awareness of creation care, energy efficiency and recycling as we love our world.
So, just because we’re cooped-up doesn’t mean we can’t recycle or take a trip to an atypical items recycling center.
When spring cleaning, send recyclables to the proper place. Always cut off your car at the drive-thru! (These days the dining rooms are closed.)
Pray for the Earth. Barring park closures or local bans, spend time outdoors. Plant flowers and trees.
More trees and less car exhaust mean lower carbon dioxide (CO2) emission. More flowers mean increased pollination which plants depend on for reproduction. Flowers produce oxygen using CO2 brought forth as other plants and we animals “breathe.”
Outside of container/pot gardening flowers help purify water preventing erosion by roots that hold soil in place.
Foliage buffers the impact of rainfall to the Earth, which in case you haven’t noticed is very pretty this time of year.
Be healed. Reconnect with the Earth. Be uplifted in spirit!
Karlah Burton
Greensboro
