Once again the Greensboro City Council gave developers another victory against the wishes of a neighborhood.

Our neighborhood was dragged through the wringer by a developer for almost a year in hopes of wearing us down. When the developer’s lawyer sandbagged us at every turn — and then accused us of the very thing he was guilty of — we stood fast.

When we contacted him on multiple occasions with other development possibilities, he ignored us.

Then, at the 11th hour, they came up with an office building concept that, due to the pandemic, we were unable to meet to discuss.

Unfortunately, we had no representation on the council by District 3 Councilman Justin Outling. He seems to have forgotten that, as our representative, he is supposed to adhere to the wishes of his constituents, not the well-connected and moneyed.

When more than 300 people in your district are against something, then it should have been a no-brainer that he would side with the neighborhood not the developer.

He had the chance to stand fast with us and chose otherwise.

The system is broken. Six years ago the mayor and city council agreed.

All these years later nothing has changed.

Bill McBee

Greensboro

