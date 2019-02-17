You gotta be kidding me! You are removing the comic strip “Non Sequitur” because, in your opinion, it contained an anti-Trump item? Really?
How about all the negative articles you publish daily? How about the Sunday strip you call a comic cartoon, “Doonesbury”? It goes beyond negative to being repugnant toward Trump.
Speaking of strips that are negative: “Pickles” and “Breaking Cat News” aren’t funny. They are yucky.
“Wumo” is so bad that it looks as if an artist did not draw it. “Judge Parker” is not a comic strip; it is a soap opera, but at least the art is well done.
A comic strip can and should appeal to all types of readers. The readers just have to decide which ones they will read.
Nancy Nisonger
Greensboro