You gotta be kidding me! You are removing the comic strip “Non Sequitur” because, in your opinion, it contained an anti-Trump item? Really?

How about all the negative articles you publish daily? How about the Sunday strip you call a comic cartoon, “Doonesbury”? It goes beyond negative to being repugnant toward Trump.

Speaking of strips that are negative: “Pickles” and “Breaking Cat News” aren’t funny. They are yucky.

“Wumo” is so bad that it looks as if an artist did not draw it. “Judge Parker” is not a comic strip; it is a soap opera, but at least the art is well done.

A comic strip can and should appeal to all types of readers. The readers just have to decide which ones they will read.

Nancy Nisonger

Greensboro

