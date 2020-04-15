There have been many heroes who have stepped up during the COVID-19 pandemic.
We’re all appreciative of first responders, health care workers and grocery store workers, but I am particularly proud of the city of Greensboro’s community services groups.
Despite libraries being closed, the staff has compiled daily updates on grants, loans and resources for business.
They are a primary source for downloading entertainment and offering virtual assistance.
Our Human Relations team is working tirelessly to translate materials for the immigrant and refugee community.
Neighborhood Development continues to ensure safe housing for all of our populations.
Workforce Development is working to connect dislocated workers to support and employment.
The communications team has managed more than a million interactions on our various social media platforms.
The Parks and Recreation staff is helping with food disparity, transporting vulnerable populations to needed services and managing parks and greenways, where we’re seeing record numbers of visitors.
The Office of Arts and Culture is supporting the local arts community to offer support and opportunities.
These divisions are deemed “non-essential.” I’ve never liked that term.
And, based on the work they’re providing day in and day out for our community, our city staff is showing us just how essential they are.
Chris Wilson
Greensboro
The writer is assistant city manager for community services.
