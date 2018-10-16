We will have six constitutional amendments to vote on in November. Six!
Our current constitution in North Carolina, the third version, was ratified in 1971. It is not altered very often, and now we see six amendments. Without getting into the details, I plan on voting against all six, when this document that has so much effect on our lives and state government is amended in such a partisan manner.
I say no, and you should, too, to all six amendments.
David B. Craft
Greensboro
