In a country where ordinary citizens had the courage to give their lives to down a plane headed for mass tragedy (9/11, United Flight 93), it is inconceivable that elected Republicans can’t summon the courage to challenge an out-of-control president.
Stan Garber
Greensboro
I’ve read so many foolish letters to the editor, but this is one of the most dishonorable letters I’ve seen in years. Yes, ordinary citizens aboard UAL93 made the brave decision within MINUTES to risk almost certain death to protect others where the hijacked flight was destined. Their sacrifice and memory should never be forgotten.
To compare their heroic sacrifice in any way to a politically biased impeachment process that’s been in the making for YEARS is a slap in the face to these brave Americans on UAL93 who DIED on 9.11.2001, and their families who forever mourn that loss. It’s shameful and disgusting to make such a comparison.
