House panel debates late for historic Trump impeachment vote (copy)

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, listens during a House Judiciary Committee markup of the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

 Associated Press

In a country where ordinary citizens had the courage to give their lives to down a plane headed for mass tragedy (9/11, United Flight 93), it is inconceivable that elected Republicans can’t summon the courage to challenge an out-of-control president.

Stan Garber

Greensboro

Make sure you never miss our editorials, letters to the editor and columnists. We’ll deliver the News & Record's Opinion page straight to your inbox.

Tags

Load comments